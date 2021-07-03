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Jim Jordan Discusses Tucker Carlson's Claims NSA Spied On Him. "NSA SPYING ON WE THE PEOPLE PART 2"
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150 views • July 03, 2021
At the top of today's House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) talked about privacy and law enforcement, bringing up Tucker Carlson's claims that the NSA was spying on him, claims which the NSA vehemently denied.
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