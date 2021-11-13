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Earth's Alternate Timeline
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4108 views • November 13, 2021
It is said by many Channels/Prophetics that Earth could have gone down a very different timeline.
Are they all just a bunch of loons?
How bad could it have been for Earth and its inhabitants?
This short film is from 2017.
The creator of the film sure had some imagination.
A war between humans and aliens/cyborgs?
Or did the creator, unbeknownst to him, receive some kind of download?
We may never know.
I just pray we've achieved a positive timeline. 🙏
Are they all just a bunch of loons?
How bad could it have been for Earth and its inhabitants?
This short film is from 2017.
The creator of the film sure had some imagination.
A war between humans and aliens/cyborgs?
Or did the creator, unbeknownst to him, receive some kind of download?
We may never know.
I just pray we've achieved a positive timeline. 🙏
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