Quo Vadis





Nov 10, 2022





Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia and a Dramatic Change in her messages.





Dear brothers and sisters,





Yesterday (November 9, 2022), I received a message from our sweet Heavenly Mother in which she announced to me that starting from this date; the messages I received also during the week, to which you I shared; precisely in order to share her loving appeals as a Mother; while continuing to receive them; I will no longer be able to divulge them; but only “to keep them in my heart and in my diary with love”.





The only message that I will be able to make public will be the one that you will continue to give us every 3rd of the month on the hill of Trevignano Romano.





We do not know the real reasons for this change, but we are sure that the Queen of Heaven always works for our good and our salvation.





This new disposition of His will allow us to prepare ourselves and to welcome with further love, the words that she will give us every 3rd of the month, as support and help for our conversion and spiritual growth.





I embrace you all, Our Lady bless you.





Your Gisella.





It was pointed out to me that just yesterday, our Catholic Church commemorated the Feast of the Dedication of the Lateran Basilica in Rome, which as we all know, is the Pontifical Basilica in which the Chair of the Bishop of Rome is present.





The following is the ultimate message of Our Lady from November 8, 2022





Dear daughter, thank you for welcoming me into your heart.





Daughter, you must tell everyone to love and forgive.





Do not be afraid for tomorrow if you are in Christ, I understand those who love and who have faith and feel different from this world, which is filled with frivolous things, lies and non-Christian conduct.





Your prayers will mitigate the Wrath of God. Children, always have peace, love and hope in your heart.





I don't come to frighten you, but to ask for your conversion.





I am a Mother who loves her children.





My children, the Archangel Michael, will be at your side, to free you from the evil that surrounds you.





Jesus is coming and heaven awaits you.





Now, I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, amen.





