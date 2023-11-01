Renouncement of a Malignant Narcissist: or, Renunciation of a Wicked Human Being | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance

Contained herein is an audio reading of a portion from my web page, ‘A Remonstrant’s Renunciations’, See the heading, ‘Arminian artefacts’, on the left-hand sidebar of my website, The Neo-Remonstrance Commences (The Remonstrant Blogspot).

See the link to the following web page: https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com/p/a-remonstrants-renunciations.html

Proviso (24 Aug. 2023): This disownment is binding in the spiritual realm, irrespective of the laws, statutes, and expectations of society. Furthermore, this renouncement shall not be revoked unless or until the individual specified in this video presentation should truly turn from evil, from the kingdom of Satan to the kingdom of God, and bear fruit worthy of metanoia.

The Lord Jesus Christ identifies the character of the Devil (i.e. the Slanderer) and the ones belonging to him: the children of the Slanderous One are those who share his evil nature, a nature characterised by murder and falsehood.

‘You are of your father the [D]evil. And you are wanting to do the desires of your father. That one was a murderer from the beginning, and was not standing in the truth, because there is no truth in him. Whenever he speaks the lie, he speaks from his own things, because he is a liar, and the father of it.’ (John 8.44, DLNT*)

* Disciples’ Literal New Testament (2011): https://literalnewtestament.com

Memorandum: This channel is not monetised. Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor endorse, any advertisements which may be displayed on or alongside my Brighteon channel, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance. Likewise, any visual or video advertisements which may be displayed before, during, or after the playback of videos uploaded on my Brighteon channel are present entirely against my own volition and apart from my endorsement.

℗ and © J. D. Gallé, 2023. All rights reserved.

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).

Ponerological tags:

anti-social, anti-socialism, antisocial, defrauder, lover of self, malignant narcissism, malignant narcissist, parasite, parasitic, parasitism, psychopath, psychopathology, psychopathy, schemer, schemers, self-idolater, self-idolatry, self-lover, self-seeker, self-seeking, self-server, self-serving, self-worship, self-worshipper, sociopath, sociopaths, sociopathy, toxic people, toxic person, worker of iniquity, worker of lawlessness, worshiper of self, worhsipper of self

Neo-Remonstrance tags and authorised Neo-Remonstration:

Blogger (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/neoremonstrance

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5094586

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@neoremonstrance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/neoremonstrance