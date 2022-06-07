GAS LOCKDOWNS ! -Massive Gas restrictions/ rationing in Ireland-work from home plan to save fuel

Coming to America -Massive Gas restrictions/ rationing in Ireland-work from home plan to save fuel



Return of ‘work from home’ plan to save fuel in event of crisis caused by Ukraine war

People will be ordered to work from home in the event of a major fuel crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, under secret Government emergency plans.



The Irish Independent has learned confidential details of an emergency planning exercise held 10 days ago between all the major state agencies and the Government.



The high-level planning exercise proposed three fuel supply deficit scenarios, and possible consequences were presented and discussed.



Delegates were given a scenario of a 20pc diesel supply deficit in September and a 35pc drop in supply in December. The third and most extreme scenario proposed for February 2023, is where gas and oil supplies cannot meet the demand for electricity generation or farmers preparing to cut silage.



The Irish Independent can reveal that in the event of a national fuel crisis, emergency contingency measures discussed at the high-level meeting include:



:: All non-essential workers will be ordered to work from home



:: A limit will be placed on all non-essential car travel



:: A strict limit on the amount of fuel motorists can buy at any one time



:: The implementation of an immediate and strict reduction in the speed limit on motorways.



The plan also includes the introduction of an emergency scheme whereby motorists with an odd number at the end of their car registration will only be allowed to drive or refuel on alternate days.