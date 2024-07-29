▶️ Critical Race Theory vs. Christianity





In October 2021, a church in New Jersey asked Dr. Frank Turek to give a presentation on Critical Race Theory because the issue was dividing their church and community. A capacity crowd of about 500 showed up and heard Frank address these three questions:





1. What does the culture mean by social justice?

2. What are the fundamentals of critical theory?

3. How does it line up with Biblical Christianity?





He then answered questions from the audience for about 30 minutes.





There’s a lot of ground covered in this presentation, but if you want to go further you might want to check out the website of Dr. Neil Shenvi at:

https://shenviapologetics.com/





𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁:

00:00:00 Intro

00:01:07 1. Who is your commanding officer?

00:10:54 2. CRT: Historical background

00:16:48 3. Social Justice and Critical Theory

00:21:51 3.1 What does the culture mean by social justice?

00:33:03 3.2 What are the fundamentals of Critical theory?

00:43:35 3.3 How does it line up with biblical Christianity?

01:00:23 4. Questions to ask

01:06:44 5. Correcting Policy Injustice

01:09:47 6. Final words

01:14:00 7. Q&A Time

01:14:16 7.1 Does the Bible endorse slavery?

01:17:11 7.2 Did Jesus himself practice CRT?

01:20:20 7.3 Is it ok to poll data from people who are not CRT theorists?

01:24:39 7.4 How do we convince people that do not believe in logic?

01:29:15 7.5 How can Christians unite against CRT?

01:34:29 7.6 How to deal with the imposition of CRT in schools?

01:36:28 7.7 When the State does not respect State-Church separation

01:40:14 7.8 The problem with unconscious bias

01:45:30 Outro