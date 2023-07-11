Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3112a - The Economic Illusion Is Unravelling, Yellen Says The Quiet Part Out Loud
Published Yesterday

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3112a - July 10, 2023

The Economic Illusion Is Unravelling, Yellen Says The Quiet Part Out Loud


The people are pushing back and the installed leader of the Netherlands is now stepping down. Solar panels cannot be recycled, they will end up in a landfill. Yellen now admits that the country is headed towards a recession. Remember what Trump says, recession is the nice word.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

