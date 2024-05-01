Create New Account
UCLA Jewish Student BLOCKED From Entering Campus by Bigots --- ala Alabama 1963
Recharge Freedom
Published 14 hours ago

Hamas supporter student in front of the Jewish student on the UCLA campus, preventing him from entering, much again to George Wallace in Alabama, 1963. These are hateful bigots, the product of woke indoctrination. #hamas #georgewallace #racism #woke #jews

Keywords
democratsisraelalabamakkkhateindoctrinationstupiditybigotshamasuclablack studentswolkgeorge wallacejewish studentsucla jewish studentblocked from entering campushamasnicksgeorge wallace 1963

