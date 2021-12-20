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TvNI - BONUS, Dec. 13, Scott Bennett, "Outstanding Perspectives on Reality!"
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50 views • December 20, 2021
Military Intelligence officer, Scott Bennett has so much to say that all of US need to hear. Watch now.
To learn the amazing entangled history of this insider defender of freedom, you should see this just released mind-blowing interview:
https://rumble.com/vqz1pv-psychologica
To learn the amazing entangled history of this insider defender of freedom, you should see this just released mind-blowing interview:
https://rumble.com/vqz1pv-psychologica
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