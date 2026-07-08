Government Programs, Secret Technology and UFOs | Darcy Weir

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Documentary filmmaker and occult researcher Darcy Weir joins the program to discuss his research into the UFO phenomenon. We discuss proven fake UFO stories that have taken the internet by storm, along with real but less flashy cases that deserve much closer scrutiny.

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Darcy claims many UFO and alien sightings are actually advanced government programs rather than extraterrestrial craft. He explains the extraordinary lengths governments have gone to conceal their advanced technology by making it appear to be alien in origin.

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See more at https://www.occultjourneys.com/

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further