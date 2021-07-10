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TASA - June 28, 2021 - 4) We won't tolerate Lairs and Hypocrites in our Assemblies - Justice Anna
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30 views • July 10, 2021
We have a lot of hard work to do and we are looking for Mature Adults to step up and serve. So, if you are a Lair there is a door, if you are a gossiper exit stage Left, if you are complainer go a way, if you don't want to take responsibility of your actions - Bye! This is not a Joke! This is a Life and This a Government! There is no white hats to help you or save you, you've got Blue and Red Rats and no one will help you except yourself and your Assembly, the true government needs you to help you.
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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