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JEWISH WORLD DOMINATION & THE RING THAT BINDS THEM ALL (THE ROTHSCHILD OCTOPUS)
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115 views • November 16, 2021
Who Remembers this from 2017 - It Still Matters today.
ROCOR = Russian Orthodox Church OutSide Russia
Controlled by KGB-FSB
OPERATING in the US on behalf of Bolshevik Jews.
ROCOR = Russian Orthodox Church OutSide Russia
Controlled by KGB-FSB
OPERATING in the US on behalf of Bolshevik Jews.
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