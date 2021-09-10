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MY MOST POWERFUL MESSAGE YET:

I AM PREPARED TO FIGHT TO THE VERY END - WHO IS WITH ME?

Episode 42, 10 September 2021



This is the Götterdämmerung - the end of times as we know it.



Every tyranny of the past has been condemned and denounced by history - and so it will be for this current Covid Tyranny.



Every lie of the past has been condemned and the truth has been revealed - and so it will for the current lies and the truth it seeks to suppress.



For you people who believed the lies and rushed off to get vaccinated by a fake vaccine to stop a fake pandemic - you know not what you do.



I am fighting for you as well.



However, you still have a chance to resist - you can refuse the non-stop booster shots that are on the way and refuse the so-called “vaccine passports”.



I am preparing myself for anything at this stage - even death.



I prefer a noble end - on my own terms, standing on my two feet with my body intact - than a life living on my knees as a slave receiving chemical injections until it kills me.



Where do you stand?