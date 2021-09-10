© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I AM PREPARED TO FIGHT TO THE VERY END - WHO IS WITH ME?
Follow
2
Share
Report
35 views • September 10, 2021
FreeNewsNetwork - “SteveKAustralia” on Gab Social, Rumble and Gettr
MY MOST POWERFUL MESSAGE YET:
I AM PREPARED TO FIGHT TO THE VERY END - WHO IS WITH ME?
Episode 42, 10 September 2021
This is the Götterdämmerung - the end of times as we know it.
Every tyranny of the past has been condemned and denounced by history - and so it will be for this current Covid Tyranny.
Every lie of the past has been condemned and the truth has been revealed - and so it will for the current lies and the truth it seeks to suppress.
For you people who believed the lies and rushed off to get vaccinated by a fake vaccine to stop a fake pandemic - you know not what you do.
I am fighting for you as well.
However, you still have a chance to resist - you can refuse the non-stop booster shots that are on the way and refuse the so-called “vaccine passports”.
I am preparing myself for anything at this stage - even death.
I prefer a noble end - on my own terms, standing on my two feet with my body intact - than a life living on my knees as a slave receiving chemical injections until it kills me.
Where do you stand?
MY MOST POWERFUL MESSAGE YET:
I AM PREPARED TO FIGHT TO THE VERY END - WHO IS WITH ME?
Episode 42, 10 September 2021
This is the Götterdämmerung - the end of times as we know it.
Every tyranny of the past has been condemned and denounced by history - and so it will be for this current Covid Tyranny.
Every lie of the past has been condemned and the truth has been revealed - and so it will for the current lies and the truth it seeks to suppress.
For you people who believed the lies and rushed off to get vaccinated by a fake vaccine to stop a fake pandemic - you know not what you do.
I am fighting for you as well.
However, you still have a chance to resist - you can refuse the non-stop booster shots that are on the way and refuse the so-called “vaccine passports”.
I am preparing myself for anything at this stage - even death.
I prefer a noble end - on my own terms, standing on my two feet with my body intact - than a life living on my knees as a slave receiving chemical injections until it kills me.
Where do you stand?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.