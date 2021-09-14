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Liberals Cheered George Bush's 9/11 Speech Because They Want a Domestic War on Terror
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10 views • September 14, 2021
George Bush was once castigated by liberals as a new Hitler, a war criminal, and a primitive imbecile who stole not one but two elections. Yet they swooned for him on 9/11 because he gave them what they most crave: the view that Al Qaeda is comparable to those who protested at the Capitol on 1/6.
https://rumble.com/vmfpil-liberals-cheered-george-bushs-911-speech-because-they-want-a-domestic-war-o.html
https://rumble.com/vmfpil-liberals-cheered-george-bushs-911-speech-because-they-want-a-domestic-war-o.html
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