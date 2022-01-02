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Fauci Turns Face, Says Exactly Opposite Under Biden As He Said Under Trump
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200 views • January 02, 2022
Cristina Laila reports, this week, The CDC suddenly updated its CV guidelines and took into consideration the economic impact that long quarantine times and forced isolation has on society. The CDC on Monday recommended shorter isolation and quarantine time for all Americans - lowering the 10 day period to 5 days.
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