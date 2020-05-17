© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deep state, Agenda 21, Bill Gates, Chamber of Deputies May 14, 2020, Italy (English subtitles)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • May 17, 2020
As an extension of our TTAV 2020 Censorship Series, we know you will love this video. This is not just about America, it is the entire world! We are all standing together for FREEDOM!
Listen (and read) as our Italian friends fight for the same cause we do, FREEDOM and LIBERTY and JUSTICE for ALL!
Stay tuned. We will continue to bring you new interviews and video content around this critical issue of censorship.
Please share this video with everyone you know. We need to wake everyone up and also encourage our fellow freedom fighters.
Listen (and read) as our Italian friends fight for the same cause we do, FREEDOM and LIBERTY and JUSTICE for ALL!
Stay tuned. We will continue to bring you new interviews and video content around this critical issue of censorship.
Please share this video with everyone you know. We need to wake everyone up and also encourage our fellow freedom fighters.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.