Facing Tyranny and Censorship With Courage - Dr. Peter McCullough (part 1 of 2) -Freedom Alive® Ep74

Nearly every day, there is a report of a healthy young person suddenly dropping dead without explanation. Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, epidemiologist, and one of the most published cardiologists in America. Dr. McCullough has been on the forefront giving solid research and information about COVID, treatments, and the shots. But instead of giving him a Nobel Prize, the corrupt organizations have tried to destroy him, along with many other doctors like him. And now, we are tragically seeing so many people dying suddenly as a result. On this episode of Liberty Counsel’s TV program, Freedom Alive®, Dr. McCullough reveals new information including how to cleanse the body from spike proteins caused by the COVID shots.-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Feb 26, 2023, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org