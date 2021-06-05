© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Free & Brave PT 2: Session 5 - Dr. David Martin - Who's Behind It ALL?
Follow
1
Share
Report
101 views • June 05, 2021
Free & Brave PT 2: Session 5 - Dr. David Martin - Who's Behind It ALL?
The real issue is not Covid-19. It's an issue seldom mentioned. The Alchemy of Evil. How Does "IT" Keep Working? Heroes seek idolatry. Servants seek effectiveness. Do not say "I'm only human."
Original Link - Share, Give, Download - https://subspla.sh/759kw83
Access to ALL 10 SESSIONS of FREE & BRAVE Part 2:
https://churchofgladtidings.com/media?sapurl=Lyt6ZGhwL2xiL21zLytneHN6eXJkP2JyYW5kaW5nPXRydWUmZW1iZWQ9dHJ1ZQ==
Dr. David Martin - May 22nd, 2021
The real issue is not Covid-19. It's an issue seldom mentioned. The Alchemy of Evil. How Does "IT" Keep Working? Heroes seek idolatry. Servants seek effectiveness. Do not say "I'm only human."
Original Link - Share, Give, Download - https://subspla.sh/759kw83
Access to ALL 10 SESSIONS of FREE & BRAVE Part 2:
https://churchofgladtidings.com/media?sapurl=Lyt6ZGhwL2xiL21zLytneHN6eXJkP2JyYW5kaW5nPXRydWUmZW1iZWQ9dHJ1ZQ==
Dr. David Martin - May 22nd, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.