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MARK STEELE ~ Criminal 5G Enterprise & Deadly Spiritual War [Age Of Truth] [HD]
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26 views • December 03, 2020
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MARK STEELE has become a famous anti-5G campaigner and activist. He is a British weapons expert and Chief Technology Officer, who stirred up quite a controversy in his hometown of Gateshead in Northern England. He became known in the media for the court case in Gateshead, sometimes referred to as "The Gateshead 5G lamppost scandal".
He is now speaking internationally and giving lectures about the dangers and heath effects of rolling out 5G all over the world, and how it is all connected to a larger more sinister global government plan, part of a U.N. Agenda 21, New World Order depopulation plan. He calls 5G a WEAPON TO KILL PEOPLE! He has been thoroughly investigating electromagnetic frequencies and radiation, and is now an expert on the topic, which has led media outlets and the local council to brand him as a "conspiracy theorist".
Mark Steele goes further in his investigation and is connecting the "man-made Climate Change CO2 scare" to 5G, as a fraudulent billion Dollar control plan, and cover-up for not wanting to discuss the real agenda behind the roll-out of 5G. He is also calling 5G and the connection to A.I. - Artificial Intelligence, for a spiritual war.
A LOT of eye-opening, informative and fascinating topics are discussed in this interview.
Mark Steele was in Copenhagen, Denmark to speak at a 5G conference and to take part in an anti-5G demonstration around the Danish capitol, speaking at the main square. He is interviewed by AGE OF TRUTH TV´s investigative reporter and interviewer, Lucas Alexander, on November 24th 2019 - in this in-depth, hard-talk table-talk interview.
For more on MARK STEELE go to this website:
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
MARK STEELE has become a famous anti-5G campaigner and activist. He is a British weapons expert and Chief Technology Officer, who stirred up quite a controversy in his hometown of Gateshead in Northern England. He became known in the media for the court case in Gateshead, sometimes referred to as "The Gateshead 5G lamppost scandal".
He is now speaking internationally and giving lectures about the dangers and heath effects of rolling out 5G all over the world, and how it is all connected to a larger more sinister global government plan, part of a U.N. Agenda 21, New World Order depopulation plan. He calls 5G a WEAPON TO KILL PEOPLE! He has been thoroughly investigating electromagnetic frequencies and radiation, and is now an expert on the topic, which has led media outlets and the local council to brand him as a "conspiracy theorist".
Mark Steele goes further in his investigation and is connecting the "man-made Climate Change CO2 scare" to 5G, as a fraudulent billion Dollar control plan, and cover-up for not wanting to discuss the real agenda behind the roll-out of 5G. He is also calling 5G and the connection to A.I. - Artificial Intelligence, for a spiritual war.
A LOT of eye-opening, informative and fascinating topics are discussed in this interview.
Mark Steele was in Copenhagen, Denmark to speak at a 5G conference and to take part in an anti-5G demonstration around the Danish capitol, speaking at the main square. He is interviewed by AGE OF TRUTH TV´s investigative reporter and interviewer, Lucas Alexander, on November 24th 2019 - in this in-depth, hard-talk table-talk interview.
For more on MARK STEELE go to this website:
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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