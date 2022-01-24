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Via mckenzie123456789 - "13 Lifeline to Health - Understanding Somatids | Mirror " MIRRORED : Lifeline to Africa 10 Aug 2021 / SOURCE : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5qKM4A6GlU
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The Somatid Cycle & Gaston Naessens Discussing His Somatoscope (Yummy.Doctor)
https://yummy.doctor/video-list/the-somatid-cycle-gaston-naessens-discussing-his-somatoscope/
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Pleomorphism Proves Vaccine + Antibiotic Fraud
https://bitchute.com/video/mdowFJP18Lzv/
The Cause Of All Diseases - Bechamp vs. Pasteur
https://bitchute.com/video/YdiNTLXG6bve/
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DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN INTERVIEW – VIRUS ISOLATION, TERRAIN THEORY & COVID-19
https://bitchute.com/video/GlbcMwzailKE/
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Terrain vs Germ Theory for Beginners | Dr. Andrew Kaufman
https://bitchute.com/video/8RFQSZXyCkic/
"THE GERM IS NOTHING - THE TERRAIN IS EVERYTHING" (ANTOINE BECHAMP)
https://bitchute.com/video/alvH9fZmJh0T/
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Germanic New Medicine, intro to the 5 Biological Laws (Melissa Sell)
https://bitchute.com/video/XJArcGaZc1ux/
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THE MAINSTREAM CONTROLLED OPPOSITION DOCTORS ARE OFFICIALLY IN A PANIC - 72777
https://bitchute.com/video/98A2X4MFdnk9/
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The Cause Of All Diseases - Bechamp vs. Pasteur
https://bitchute.com/video/YdiNTLXG6bve/
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MIRROR - GERMS, THE TERRAIN & OUR FUTURE WITH A. KAUFMAN
https://bitchute.com/video/0Hh4k27cXPxv/
100 yr Old Newspaper Debunks Virus and Vaccine Theory: Pasteur vs Bechamp: Terrain Theory
https://bitchute.com/video/XlqJUJhXjanO/
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IF THE GERM THEORY WERE TRUE, NO ONE WOULD BE ALIVE TO BELIEVE IT.. 🥵 😷 🤒
https://bitchute.com/video/GTYTT9yhS0gm/
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