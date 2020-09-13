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FIRE BREATHING DRONES CAUGHT ON CAMERA STARTING FOREST FIRES
Birth of a New Earth
Birth of a New Earth
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954 views • September 13, 2020
Mirrored from: https://twitter.com/fukushimaexpos2/status/1304548466350149632

Plus a long list of arson arrests along the west coast...

Bonney Lake : Jeffrey Alan Acord arson suspect (see Puyallup )
East Spokane: Christine Comello arson (https://www.yaktrinews.com/eastern-washington-woman-arrested-for-starting-fires-while-crews-worked-to-fix-fallen-power-lines/ )
Graham: no suspect in arson (https://twitter.com/AK4WA/status/1303805352329142273 )
Lakewood: grass fire arsonist (https://mynorthwest.com/2153129/arrests-starting-fires-dry-grass/)
Puyallup: Jeffrey Alan Acord arsonist (https://youtu.be/zCcq8tOiBWs -- http://www.protesterprivilege.com/2020/09/10/antifa-arsonist-arrested-near-tacoma-wa-after-live-streaming-himself/ )
Wapato: arson of urban trees and parks (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIHZpYD4CfQ )
==================================
Oregon




Ashland: arson, one death (https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/fires-without-precedent-rage-in-usually-cool-wet-northwest/ )
Dexter: unidentified arsonist at state park (https://nbc16.com/news/local/man-seen-starting-fires-at-oregon-state-park-local-fire-chief-says )
Interstate-5, Oregon : a dozen arson fires set along highway within throwing distance of road; fires are at almost even interval  (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIHZpYD4CfQ )
Mapletown, Lane Cunty: Elias Newton Pendergrass faces an arson in the first-degree. (https://www.koin.com/news/wildfires/man-faces-arson-charge-in-connection-with-sweet-creek-fires/ )
Mollalla: (metro Portland ) arsonists seen (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIHZpYD4CfQ )
Oregon City: arsonist on camera starts fire at pallet plant (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIHZpYD4CfQ)
 Red Bluff: Wesley Marcello Reed charged with arson (https://www.yaktrinews.com/eastern-washington-woman-arrested-for-starting-fires-while-crews-worked-to-fix-fallen-power-lines )
Sonora: Jesse Peterson.. felony arson (https://www.mymotherlode.com/news/local/1245329/man-arrested-for-arson-in-sonora.html )
Sweet Creek: Man Charged with Arson (Man faces arson charge in connection with Sweet Creek Fires)
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