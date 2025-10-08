James Corbett: On His New Book Reportage, the NWO, & Escaping the Grand Chessboard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James Corbett of The Corbett Report discusses his smashing new book "Reportage: Essays on the New World Order". We cover his foray into podcasting and independent media, 9/11, the false left-right paradigm or up/down politics, globalism and eugenics, how to escape the grand chessboard, and more!
Websites
The Corbett Report https://corbettreport.com
Reportage: Essays on the New World Order https://reportagebook.com
Substack https://corbettreport.substack.com
About James Corbett
James Corbett is an award-winning independent writer and documentary producer. Since 2007, his website, CorbettReport.com – Open Source Intelligence News – has presented thousands of videos, articles and interviews, garnering an enormous and influential following and earning James a reputation for integrity and insight.
His first title in print is Reportage: Essays on the New World Order, which examines the roots, culture, mindset and insatiable and ruthless lust for power of globalist institutions and interests. James offers not only clarity on the Who, What, How and Why of hidden and suppressed histories, but presents alternatives, and—yes—even hope for the free and sovereign individual in a world seemingly locked down by The Powers That Be.
