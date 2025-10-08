James Corbett: On His New Book Reportage, the NWO, & Escaping the Grand Chessboard

James Corbett of The Corbett Report discusses his smashing new book "Reportage: Essays on the New World Order". We cover his foray into podcasting and independent media, 9/11, the false left-right paradigm or up/down politics, globalism and eugenics, how to escape the grand chessboard, and more!





Websites

The Corbett Report https://corbettreport.com

Reportage: Essays on the New World Order https://reportagebook.com

Substack https://corbettreport.substack.com





About James Corbett

James Corbett is an award-winning independent writer and documentary producer. Since 2007, his website, CorbettReport.com – Open Source Intelligence News – has presented thousands of videos, articles and interviews, garnering an enormous and influential following and earning James a reputation for integrity and insight.





His first title in print is Reportage: Essays on the New World Order, which examines the roots, culture, mindset and insatiable and ruthless lust for power of globalist institutions and interests. James offers not only clarity on the Who, What, How and Why of hidden and suppressed histories, but presents alternatives, and—yes—even hope for the free and sovereign individual in a world seemingly locked down by The Powers That Be.





