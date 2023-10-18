Apocalypse Watch E124: Criminal Media Clearly in the Terrorist Camp

Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes point out how the criminal media
clearly supports the Hamas terrorist. A frank discussion of Jim Jordan's bid
for Speaker of the House. Remembering the old SWC and the Arkansas versus Texas
rivalry.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.