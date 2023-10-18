Create New Account
Apocalypse Watch E124: Criminal Media Clearly in the Terrorist Camp
ApocalypseWatch
Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes point out how the criminal media clearly supports the Hamas terrorist. A frank discussion of Jim Jordan's bid for Speaker of the House. Remembering the old SWC and the Arkansas versus Texas rivalry.

