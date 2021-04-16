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DR. RICHARD BARTLETT
Discoverer of Inhaled Budesonide protocol. The only early COVID therapy validated by Oxford University RCT (which prevents 90% of COVID hospitalizations). Former Health Advisor to Governor of Texas and Texas HHS Meritorious Award Recipient.
Ian Smith Atilis Fitness https://www.atilisgym.com/
BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WABC) — The New Jersey fitness center proprietor who made headlines for defying New Jersey’s stay-at-home order, is stirring up extra controversy as he encourages individuals to not get vaccinated.
Resistance Chicks At The Health & Freedom Conference Dinner Special Guest Mike Lindell Frank Speech powerful speech at VIP Health and Freedom Conference. God is moving! Lin Wood, General Flynn, Mike Adam's in the house.
Melissa Tate grew up in Africa. At the age of nineteen, she came to the United States to attend college, where she earned a degree in business administration. After working for a large bank for three years as an investment advisor, Tate started her own business. .
Books: Choice Privilege: What's Race Got To Do With It?
Bernie Leadon (pronounced led-un; born July 19, 1947)[1] is an American musician, songwriter and founding member of the Eagles. Prior to the Eagles, he was a member of three pioneering and highly influential country rock bands: Hearts & Flowers, Dillard & Clark, and the Flying Burrito Brothers. He is a multi-instrumentalist (guitar, banjo, mandolin, steel guitar, dobro) coming from a bluegrass background. He introduced elements of this music to a mainstream audience during his tenure with the Eagles.
Resistance Chicks At The Health & Freedom Conference Dinner At the End for minutes. Michael J. Lindell Frank Speech New Video Platform https://frankspeech.com/ farming,organic living,homesteading,Real Money Gold and Silver coins,crypto death,fiat scam,World News,News Commentary,Health and Freedom Conference,Broken Arrow Tulsa,Oklahoma,road trip,April 16,April 17. 18,Rhema Bible College,Dinner,Thursday April 15,2021, Mike Flynn