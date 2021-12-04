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C4I - Call 4 Investigation, Nov. 29, "5G Grid, Christmas, and Covid, Part 1 of 2
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41 views • December 04, 2021
Part 1 of 2:
Watch at least the first 7 1/2 minutes to get aware of of the co-reality of 5G and COVID concerns - connections... Deadly serious...
Patricia J H S on the Bible and Christmas as related to heritage and current happenings.
Related Video of EMF's everywhere:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/11/protesters-in-holland-tare-down-5g-transmitter-5g-is-a-kill-grid-5g-weapons-expert-mark-steele-gives-warning-5g-hidden-in-led-street-lights-3762477.html
Watch at least the first 7 1/2 minutes to get aware of of the co-reality of 5G and COVID concerns - connections... Deadly serious...
Patricia J H S on the Bible and Christmas as related to heritage and current happenings.
Related Video of EMF's everywhere:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/11/protesters-in-holland-tare-down-5g-transmitter-5g-is-a-kill-grid-5g-weapons-expert-mark-steele-gives-warning-5g-hidden-in-led-street-lights-3762477.html
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