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Leaked DOCS-CV Up To 52 Times More Cases?*Buttigieg Sick Cancels Events*LAX Attendant Positive*
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137 views • February 27, 2020
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Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
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Thank you so much for your support!
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/484669-buttigieg-cancels-florida-events-due-to-cold-campaign
https://www.timesofisrael.com/in-last-days-of-campaign-netanyahu-stops-shaking-hands-over-coronavirus-fears/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/france-confirms-2nd-death-outbreak-spreads-across-europe-virus-arrives-south-america
https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2020/02/26/korean-air-flight-attendant-working-lax-flights-diagnosed-with-coronavirus/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1247688/Coronavirus-Canary-Wharf-London-latest-update-man-coughing-collapse-video-chevron
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/microsoft-slides-after-cutting-personal-computing-guidance-due-coronavirus-intel-dragged
https://metro.co.uk/2020/02/26/canary-wharf-offices-lockdown-worker-suffers-coronavirus-symptoms-12306334/
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://twitter.com/AlinejadMasih
https://metro.co.uk/2020/02/26/canary-wharf-offices-lockdown-worker-suffers-coronavirus-symptoms-12306334/
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1232652371832004608?s=20
https://twitter.com/HerrThorsten/status/1232674555535282179
https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1232675458765946880
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2020/02/26/state-residents-should-have-emergency-supplies-hand-case-coronavirus-outbreak/
https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection.html
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/ontario-confirms-new-case-of-coronavirus-patient-had-travelled-to-iran/ar-BB10qgnJ?ocid=sf
healthimpactnews.com/2020/philippines-and-singapore-testing-coconut-oil-as-possible-treatment-for-coronavirus/
Anonymous Disclosure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B1lwPOzAB0&feature=emb_logo
https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/gm-200-traveling-through-atlanta-airport-showed-possible-coronavirus-symptoms
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1232658229114654721
https://twitter.com/WarsontheBrink/status/1232753121878839296
https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1232793812856078336
https://portside.org/sites/default/files/styles/large/public/field/image/Trump2020Budget-ic-3-17-2019.jpg
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/02/25/cdc-coronavirus-test/
https://mobile.twitter.com/latimes/status/1232775352100876288
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/484669-buttigieg-cancels-florida-events-due-to-cold-campaign
https://www.timesofisrael.com/in-last-days-of-campaign-netanyahu-stops-shaking-hands-over-coronavirus-fears/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/france-confirms-2nd-death-outbreak-spreads-across-europe-virus-arrives-south-america
https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2020/02/26/korean-air-flight-attendant-working-lax-flights-diagnosed-with-coronavirus/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1247688/Coronavirus-Canary-Wharf-London-latest-update-man-coughing-collapse-video-chevron
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/microsoft-slides-after-cutting-personal-computing-guidance-due-coronavirus-intel-dragged
https://metro.co.uk/2020/02/26/canary-wharf-offices-lockdown-worker-suffers-coronavirus-symptoms-12306334/
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://twitter.com/AlinejadMasih
https://metro.co.uk/2020/02/26/canary-wharf-offices-lockdown-worker-suffers-coronavirus-symptoms-12306334/
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1232652371832004608?s=20
https://twitter.com/HerrThorsten/status/1232674555535282179
https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1232675458765946880
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2020/02/26/state-residents-should-have-emergency-supplies-hand-case-coronavirus-outbreak/
https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection.html
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/ontario-confirms-new-case-of-coronavirus-patient-had-travelled-to-iran/ar-BB10qgnJ?ocid=sf
healthimpactnews.com/2020/philippines-and-singapore-testing-coconut-oil-as-possible-treatment-for-coronavirus/
Anonymous Disclosure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B1lwPOzAB0&feature=emb_logo
https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/gm-200-traveling-through-atlanta-airport-showed-possible-coronavirus-symptoms
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1232658229114654721
https://twitter.com/WarsontheBrink/status/1232753121878839296
https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1232793812856078336
https://portside.org/sites/default/files/styles/large/public/field/image/Trump2020Budget-ic-3-17-2019.jpg
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/02/25/cdc-coronavirus-test/
https://mobile.twitter.com/latimes/status/1232775352100876288
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