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FIGHTING BACK UPDATE
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40 views • February 23, 2020
THE LINE HAS BEEN CROSSED FOR ME: JUNE 23, 2017 UPDATE
The notification message below was received by over 800 individuals, many of them living within my community, in addition to the designated recipients. You can be sure that there are many more eyes pointed toward our local skies. To date, chemtrail activity has ceased locally. I cannot fairly lay claim to a true cause and effect but chemtrailing activity here has STOPPED, for whatever reason(s). When and if it should resume, the perpetrating aircraft will assuredly be SPOTTED, IDENTIFIED, and DOCUMENTED and these guilty individuals and corporations know it. Their consistent patterns of behavior over our community have already been solidly established and will be further established and this is what is required in courts of law to establish a strong case...
Read the full story at https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/855345917951225/
The notification message below was received by over 800 individuals, many of them living within my community, in addition to the designated recipients. You can be sure that there are many more eyes pointed toward our local skies. To date, chemtrail activity has ceased locally. I cannot fairly lay claim to a true cause and effect but chemtrailing activity here has STOPPED, for whatever reason(s). When and if it should resume, the perpetrating aircraft will assuredly be SPOTTED, IDENTIFIED, and DOCUMENTED and these guilty individuals and corporations know it. Their consistent patterns of behavior over our community have already been solidly established and will be further established and this is what is required in courts of law to establish a strong case...
Read the full story at https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/855345917951225/
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