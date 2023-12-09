Ukrainians Keep Sending Personnel to Krynky and Russian Drones Keep Sinking their Boats - 6 Destroyed Last Night, 5 Damaged

Ukrainians keep sending personnel to Krynky and Russian drones keep sinking their boats.
Just tonight (Dec 8) 6 Ukrainian boats were destroyed and 5 were damaged.
Reports suggest 15 Ukrainians killed and around 40 injured. 7 boats refused to land on the Russian side of the river.
