Mathew Crawford: Mindwar, British Empire, & Kamala Harris as Manchurian Candidate

Mathew Crawford discusses psychological mindwar and the British Empire's long-game at controlling the world. India, cults, and theosophy play important roles in London's global machinations. The networked international hierarchy of the globalists is compartmentalized and at times can seem contradictory as well as have real rivalries. He's looked at Kamala Harris' deep history and uncovered some remarkable connections. Their method of warfare can also be classified as induced schizophrenia and the culture of altered states they push should be considered as minor forms of schizophrenia.
Websites
Substack https://roundingtheearth.substack.com
Might Kamala Harris be a Manchurian Candidate? https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/might-kamala-harris-be-a-manchurian
About Mathew Crawford
Mathew Crawford is an Educator, Entrepreneur, Statistician, Finance Specialist, and Founder of Rounding the Earth.
