World Central Kitchen Founder Jose Andres: Israel Targeted Aid Workers ‘Systematically, Car by Car'
Published 13 hours ago

Celebrity chef Jose Andres has said that an Israeli attack that killed seven aid workers from his organisation, World Central Kitchen, had targeted them "systematically, car by car."

Source @Real World News


foundersynagogue of satanisraeli war crimesworld central kitchenjose andres

