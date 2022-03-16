© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Coming of Jesus Christ ~ At The Last Came 2 False Witnesses
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • March 16, 2022
The Reality is Nothing Ever Came to Pass in Any Proclamation by Rg Stair about His Death and The coming of Jesus The Christ !!! The ONLY Thing that did come True is What Ralph said about the Way He Would DIE !!
He SAID " If I Die like Any Other Men Die Then I Have Not Been Sent From God ".
How True This Proclamation came to be a Profound Revelation of The Life of Rg Stair. HE WAS NOT SENT FROM GOD, Period. Case Closed as far as This Proclamtion Being Spoken. Amen & Amen !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
He SAID " If I Die like Any Other Men Die Then I Have Not Been Sent From God ".
How True This Proclamation came to be a Profound Revelation of The Life of Rg Stair. HE WAS NOT SENT FROM GOD, Period. Case Closed as far as This Proclamtion Being Spoken. Amen & Amen !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.