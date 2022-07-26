The Russian military has recently intensified missile strikes on the Ukrainian military positions in the town of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

On July 26th, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that Russian high-precision air-based missiles struck temporary deployment point of Foreign Legion units near Kostantinovka, Donetsk People’s Republic and destroyed over 40 foreign mercenaries, most of them Poles.

Another strike hit the village of Zaitsevo located to the south-east of Konstantinovka. As a result of the airstrike on battalion combat positions of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU, over 70 nationalists and 1 ammunition depot have been destroyed.

The day before, the temporary deployment point of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Konstantinovka was destroyed as a result of a high-precision weapon strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces. More than 100 Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries were killed.

The village of Konstantinovka is located near the inflamed front lines. It is an important stronghold of Ukrainian forces. A large number of foreign mercenaries are deployed in the area. They are fighting on the front lines in the ranks of the so-called Ukrainian Foreign Legion. A lot of foreign servicemen are operating the western-made military equipment provided to the Kiev’s forces from abroad.

For example, a lot of M777 howitzers were spotted in Konstantinovka. The US military personnel is responsible of the calculation of the guns. They even wear uniforms and distinctive signs of the Armed Forces of the United States of America.

That’s why, the numbers of deaths among the foreign fighters in Konstantinovka declared by the Russian Ministry of Defence are not surprising.

At the moment, Russian-led forces are approaching th city of Bakhmut from the eastern and southern directions. Konstantinovka is located 20 kilometers to the west of Bakhmut on the road leading to the city. It is an important foothold used for reinforcement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front lines. Thus, missile strikes on the Ukrainian positions in the town and its outskirts are of strategic importance for the Russian military.

Source - South Front

