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Results of Rebellion | War in Heaven
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30 views • May 08, 2022
The war in heaven was a war against the authority and law of God. This rebellion leads to the great controversy which we experience every day. What do the bible and history teach us about the results of rebellion against Gods government? Join us on our study of the main issues of the controversy in heaven and how the events in the French Revolution give us a glimpse of what the world will be like in the last days just before the return of Christ.
Video Contents:
0:00 Introduction
2:00 Overview
2: 35 Main Issue in the War in Heaven
8:48 Can Lucifer be God?
14:33 Lucifer Attacks the Law of God
19:02 Has the Law always existed in heaven before given to us on earth?
24:55 What is it about going against God's law that is so offensive to God?
27:55 The Results of Rebellion
31:50 The French Revolution | Revelation 11
43:06 What is the beast power in Revelation 11?
50:00 Saint Bartholomew Massacre
52:02 What really happened in the French Revolution
58:07 The Results of Rebellion: The Future Revealed
Video Contents:
0:00 Introduction
2:00 Overview
2: 35 Main Issue in the War in Heaven
8:48 Can Lucifer be God?
14:33 Lucifer Attacks the Law of God
19:02 Has the Law always existed in heaven before given to us on earth?
24:55 What is it about going against God's law that is so offensive to God?
27:55 The Results of Rebellion
31:50 The French Revolution | Revelation 11
43:06 What is the beast power in Revelation 11?
50:00 Saint Bartholomew Massacre
52:02 What really happened in the French Revolution
58:07 The Results of Rebellion: The Future Revealed
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