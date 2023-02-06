Gavin Newsom & His Crimes Of Election Fraud, EDD, Lying To Americans, Wife's Porno's For Schools, Etc

This video is a general report about Gavin Newsom the tyrant in California posing as the official governor of California who was never voted into the office of governor but he has the position because of election fraud. Many things are covered about Mr. Newsom and the problems in the state of California because of his tyrannical management. Things discussed such as crime and the Chinese influence and mass shootings, cartels and gangs, EDD - (Employment Development Department) and the money laundering associated with EDD, Mr. Newsom's wife producing porno videos for school children, California bureaucracies that are corrupt and need to end and other information.

