© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Le 1er juin, M. Miles Guo a sorti sa nouvelle chanson “the hero (héros)”, une chanson pour le peuple mongol, pour ceux dont les prairies ont été envahies et la langue maternelle a été privée par le PCC
eb hamt nam gi usidgaya!
(mongol: Faire tomber le parti communiste chinois)