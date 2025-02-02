"Inhuman Atrocity": Aftermath of Ukrainian Missile Strike on Kursk Boarding School





Overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on a boarding school in Sudzha, Kursk Region, using the HIMARS MLRS. The exact number of casualties remains unclear, but people may have been inside the building at the time of the attack.





Initially, Ukrainian sources claimed that around 100 people were trapped under the rubble, but later revised the number to four confirmed dead—without providing any footage of evacuations or rescue efforts.





"The inhuman brutality of the Kiev regime, for which there is no and cannot be any justification," said Governor Alexander Khinshtein.





The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that the missile was launched from Ukrainian-controlled territory in the Sumy region, as recorded by Russian air defense systems.





While the full extent of the casualties is still unknown, striking a boarding school—where civilians could have been present—is a crime that has no justification and no statute of limitations.