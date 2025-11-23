BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

World Ahead Prophecies For 2026: Sedition To Civil War
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
48 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
82 views • 1 day ago

It's not merely Islamists and Marxists sowing civil war seeds, there are many world leaders and pastors that seem to be sowing the seeds of anarchy and chaos to sprout in 2026. From US Politicians called the Seditionist Six: "We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now. Americans trust their military, but that trust is at risk. This administration is pitting our uniform military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens. Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution. And right now, the threats to our Constitution aren't just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders. You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our constitution." From US Pastors that are falling at an alarming rate: "The rise of the CEO pastor and the corporate mindset overtook the church a number of decades ago. Somewhere along the way the church stop asking what it means to be faithful and started asking what it means to be successful and that shift changed absolutely everything when pastors became brand managers, congregations turned into consumers and the pulpit became a platform for influence rather than a place of sacred proclamation. We lost something essential. the CEO Pastor is not a scriptural figure he or she is a product of the industrialized efficiency driven culture that measures success by output scalability and visibility in a world where corporate metrics determine value." Mark Chironna From Marxists and Islamists: "America will fall!"

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationantichrist666marxistsend of daysislamists
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy