The Age of Aquarius - A Panel of Three

A Narrative Read with Gandalph - With Special Guest Visiondancer a look at the readings of the Aquarian Age. In broad terms, an astrological age is a period of time-based on the orientation of the Earth's rotational axis in relation to various constellations. The duration's are long, with each age lasting approximately 2,160 years. Beyond the relationship between the influences and values, giving us clues about what to expect from future generations. As they read through the scripture they discuss how it plays into our present times.
