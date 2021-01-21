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FBI Fusion Centers have become Gestapo ruining lives-Karen Stewart-whistleblower former NSA analyst
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136 views • January 21, 2021
Since a Senate committee in 2012 found Homeland Security Department (DHS)/Federal Bureau of Information (FBI), information-collecting, “Fusion Centers” a waste of money devoid of any anti-terrorism successes, they have devolved into national adjuncts to local cops, while tracking the citizenry’s movements, recording their conversations, and cataloging their transactions - especially those advocating against government actions or the special interests that control them.
Indeed, as National Security Agency analyst Karen Stewart presents, with little oversight Fusion Centers have not only subjected to witch-hunts thousands of Americans with zero ties to terrorism, but worse have demonized innocent targets with disinformation, radio-frequency weapons, and mobster-like intimidation. Fusion bureaucrats have corrupted local enforcement, to build watch lists - to justify the ever-growing Police State.
Her whistleblowing is terrifying and deserves a national campaign to end the Police State before no one’s left to assert our rights.
Indeed, as National Security Agency analyst Karen Stewart presents, with little oversight Fusion Centers have not only subjected to witch-hunts thousands of Americans with zero ties to terrorism, but worse have demonized innocent targets with disinformation, radio-frequency weapons, and mobster-like intimidation. Fusion bureaucrats have corrupted local enforcement, to build watch lists - to justify the ever-growing Police State.
Her whistleblowing is terrifying and deserves a national campaign to end the Police State before no one’s left to assert our rights.
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