The escalating hatred between blacts and white people stems from deep biological and cultural divides, worsened by proximity and failed integration efforts, leading to calls for complete separation to prevent further conflict and decline.

Read the article at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/the-escalating-enmity-blacts-deepening

#blactHatred #RacialDivide #ProximityRisk #SeparationNow #EnvyCycle