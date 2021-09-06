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Doctor 'Zev' Zelenko Talks with Australian Politician Craig Kelly... Let's Hope This Helps
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270 views • September 06, 2021
Doctor Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko talks with Australian Politician Craig Kelly Leader of the United Australia Party. With hope this may be a turning point for Craig Kelly to REALLY listen to the information Zev has given. We hope Craig does.
Thank you Dr Zelenko. You are a God Send and I listened to your interview with Del Bigtree and you said something to the point of those who believe in God, it didn't matter which religion, so long we're talking about the same God you are my brothers and sisters. So thank you brother, for sharing your God given knowledge to Craig. Let's hope in God he does something with that.
Thank you Dr Zelenko. You are a God Send and I listened to your interview with Del Bigtree and you said something to the point of those who believe in God, it didn't matter which religion, so long we're talking about the same God you are my brothers and sisters. So thank you brother, for sharing your God given knowledge to Craig. Let's hope in God he does something with that.
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