Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pinal County's Sheriff Lamb conducts a stop along "Smuggler's Highway."
channel image
GalacticStorm
2248 Subscribers
Shop now
33 views
Published 15 hours ago

Reporter Brian Entin was LIVE with Pinal County's Sheriff Lamb as he conducts a stop along "Smuggler's Highway." Lamb explains that the stop is typical of the operations his officers carry out on a daily basis. 

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket