Russian electronic warfare team hit command post communications center of Ukraine

Russian troops of Central Military District carried out a joint electronic warfare team operation with Leer-3 complex and crew of the R-330 BMV radio interference system, which hit the communications center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine command post in the operation zone. This is a new weapon that can detect, jamming and analyze enemy radio traffic as an important actor on all front lines.
