262 - "Krieg und atomare Gefahr"

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Alois Irlmaier und die atomare Gefahr
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMmSMGrhU00
Galen Windsor Nuklearlüge
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=Galen+Winsor&&view=detail&mid=C903FFBF21A4785FEE7DC903FFBF21A4785FEE7D&rvsmid=C9CC5EB1A10BAB2CE368C9CC5EB1A10BAB2CE368&FORM=VDRVRV
Wildnis in Chernobyl
https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories/story/how-chernobyl-has-become-unexpected-haven-wildlife
Die 3er-Regel
https://www.brighteon.com/f164fb4a-7158-456c-a782-c7c23b674639
WELT: 3. Phase
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sq07xjOttEg
Rauch beim AKW
https://twitter.com/LondonLovesBiz/status/1562438853457129472
Radiation Map
https://www.saveecobot.com/en/radiation-maps#14/51.3847/30.1146/gamma
Panzer ... schnell
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Si4hwFZHTk01/
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