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Covid 19 Vaccines: Paving The Way For The Surveillance StateCovid
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50 views • December 03, 2020
Like so many other "crises" that preceded it, the Covid-19 "pandemic" has provided fertile territory for the authoritarians who seize any opportunity to destroy freedom and liberty under the false claim of "keeping us safe." The PATRIOT Act passed after 9/11 was supposed to do the same thing: keep us safe by targeting the terrorists who wanted to kill us. But as we learned from Ed Snowden shortly afterward, it was a lie. The PATRIOT Act was designed to view us as the enemy, to be spied on, tracked, and harassed. The Covid "crisis" and coming vaccine will be the same. Will Americans resist? Also today, more Covid Hypocrites - from Austin to California. And an LA County mayor claims anyone without a mask is a "domestic terrorist."
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