Technology as Religion

A documentary video by VPRO that discusses the deceptive transhumanist concept of dataism.

Excerpt on video from VPRO:

"Until recently, religions had a monopoly on heaven. But religion has a new competitor: dataism. The belief that ultimately everything, including life itself, is nothing more than data. The promise is a programmable paradise, where artificial intelligence can give us eternal life, happiness and beauty. What does dataism mean for the future of religion and spirituality? And can it offer us, in addition to numerous practical blessings, meaning? Filmmaker Hans Busstra, who left the church as a reformed minister's son, searches for meaning and spirituality in the tech age."





In reality, technology as a religion has prophetic consequences that threatens humanity.

"In those days men will seek death and will not find it; they will desire to die, and death will flee from them." Revelation 9:6

"And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed." Revelation 13:15









