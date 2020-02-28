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What A Mighty God You Are
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9 views • February 28, 2020
What a MIGHTY GOD You are. Today I wanted to share some wonderful music by Elevation Worship that continues to bless me daily. I also wanted to share Dr David Jeremiah and a video from his latest series, Agents of the Apocalypse. Join us in worship to the KING! #mightyGod #whatamightyGod #DavidJeremiah
Keywords
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