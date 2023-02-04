Genesis | Pt. 32 Jacob Faces Esau

Genesis 32:3-16

Jacob wants to reconcile and notice he takes on the humble position as servant and gives a gift

Jacob is VERY afraid though

Genesis 33:1-11

Reconciliation is quite interesting if you think about it

How did Esau go from wanting to kill Jacob to embracing Jacob?

Reconciliation is a beautiful thing

Jesus said, "Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called children of God."

Paul said that those who have been reconciled with God are called to be ministers of reconciliation

Reconciliation is all about restoring that which has been broken

In life offenses are going to occur

The question then becomes what are you going to do with those offenses?

It's hard to love God if you treat people like garbage because you're offended

Can I challenge us today? I want to take us somewhere that might seem uncomfortable

God is working this in my life and it's beyond uncomfortable

Matthew 5

Matthew 5:21-22

Raca sounds like a cuss word

"You fool" would be considered polite in some the times of intense fellowship that Kendra and I have had yet Jesus says this is a big issue

Anger in your heart not only puts you in danger of the fire of hell but also creates a living hell in your life

Anger is birthed through offense

Have you noticed we live in a culture of offenses

Everybody is offended and everybody is mad at somebody

People are so easily offended (meme)

Ironic that Christians are the most easily offended

Watch this: the enemy uses offense to destroy what God wants us to build

God wants us to build a marriage, build a family, build a church

Enemy will use offense to destroy a marriage, family and church

The devil has one goal = destruction

Sermon = Offense - Division - Destruction

He will use the littlest things (he doesn't come with division or destruction but he comes with offense)

Solomon said, "The little foxes spoil the vineyard"

Small offenses lead to big problems

The closer the relationship the greater the opportunity intimacy or offense

Nobody can hurt you like someone you love

The people you love and who love you will hurt and you will hurt them

What do you do about that? End your friendship? End your marriage?

Look at what Jesus says in Matthew 5:23-24

How many people today came to worship yet have refused to reconcile with another brother or sister?

We come try and worship God while holding onto being offended

Jesus is saying here, "You cannot properly connect with God unless you make it right with people"

Jacob went to make it right with Esau

Enemy wants to destroy you and your relationships

Every relationship takes effort to build

Jenga set & Married couple

Build harmony

Unmet expectations in the relationship

Family events are important to Kendra

Kendra = calm and steady (loved in dating) (does she even care? while married)

Before marriage opposites attract, after marriage opposites attack

What is marriage? God takes the 2 and makes 1 (remember the potatoes)

Jesus said what God has joined together let no one separate; God hates divorce because it's epitome of destruction

God takes the 2 and makes 1; the enemy tries to take the 1 and make 2 again

How does the enemy take the 1 and make 2? Little offenses

He didn't take the trash out (jenga piece)

She spent too much even though it was on sale (jenga piece)

He left the toilet seat up (jenga piece)

She did not acknowledge how good his sermon was after church that he put 20 hours of blood, sweat and tears (sorry for projecting)




