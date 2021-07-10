UNVACCINATED SOLDIERS WILL BE FIRED AND WILL HAVE TO REPAY THE MONEY INVESTED IN THEIR TRAINING!!!

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pressfortruth
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Mandatory vaccines are becoming a reality for many, what was once laughed off as a “conspiracy theory” is now becoming conspiracy fact!
For some nurses in the US vaccines are mandatory, no jab means no job, they are now suing because of it! Some soldiers in Latvia are being forced to get the vaccine and those who refuse will be fired and also expected to pay back all the money that the government has invested in their training! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest stories about vaccine injuries that are not being talked about by the MSM in an effort to show just how unsafe these experimental mRNA shots are!
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Sources:
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1412883297940635652
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/06/us/politics/biden-vaccines.html
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-57781637
https://www.dailypost.co.uk/news/north-wales-news/grandad-paralysed-fighting-life-after-20983297
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/covid-19-vaccine-reactions-new-brunswick-1.5986113
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1413570080118509570
https://chicago.suntimes.com/2021/7/9/22570350/olympic-swimmer-michael-andrew-covid-19-vaccine-christine-brennan
https://globalnews.ca/news/8013029/quebec-covid-vaccination-passport-plan/
https://www.bridgemi.com/guest-commentary/opinion-vaccine-refusers-should-be-last-line-limited-medical-resources
https://www.tvnet.lv/7289468/nevakcinetajiem-kareivjiem-bus-jaatmaksa-to-apmacibas-ieguldita-nauda
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/05/29/texas-hospital-vaccine-lawsuit/?outputType=amp
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/anti-vaxxer
https://www.bridgemi.com/guest-commentary/opinion-vaccine-refusers-should-be-last-line-limited-medical-resources
https://newatlas.com/health-wellbeing/mild-covid19-prior-exposure-common-cold-coronavirus-stanford/