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UNVACCINATED SOLDIERS WILL BE FIRED AND WILL HAVE TO REPAY THE MONEY INVESTED IN THEIR TRAINING!!!
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290 views • July 10, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth

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DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
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Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
Mandatory vaccines are becoming a reality for many, what was once laughed off as a “conspiracy theory” is now becoming conspiracy fact!
For some nurses in the US vaccines are mandatory, no jab means no job, they are now suing because of it! Some soldiers in Latvia are being forced to get the vaccine and those who refuse will be fired and also expected to pay back all the money that the government has invested in their training! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest stories about vaccine injuries that are not being talked about by the MSM in an effort to show just how unsafe these experimental mRNA shots are!

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
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DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
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Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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Sources:

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1412883297940635652

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/06/us/politics/biden-vaccines.html

https://www.bbc.com/news/health-57781637

https://www.dailypost.co.uk/news/north-wales-news/grandad-paralysed-fighting-life-after-20983297

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/covid-19-vaccine-reactions-new-brunswick-1.5986113

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1413570080118509570

https://chicago.suntimes.com/2021/7/9/22570350/olympic-swimmer-michael-andrew-covid-19-vaccine-christine-brennan

https://globalnews.ca/news/8013029/quebec-covid-vaccination-passport-plan/

https://www.bridgemi.com/guest-commentary/opinion-vaccine-refusers-should-be-last-line-limited-medical-resources

https://www.tvnet.lv/7289468/nevakcinetajiem-kareivjiem-bus-jaatmaksa-to-apmacibas-ieguldita-nauda

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/05/29/texas-hospital-vaccine-lawsuit/?outputType=amp

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/anti-vaxxer

https://www.bridgemi.com/guest-commentary/opinion-vaccine-refusers-should-be-last-line-limited-medical-resources

https://newatlas.com/health-wellbeing/mild-covid19-prior-exposure-common-cold-coronavirus-stanford/
Keywords
vaccinegovernmentbidenfiredsoldiersexperimentalinjectionpress for truthpressfortruth
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