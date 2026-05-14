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Bill Gates' Powerful Vision for the Future of Global Health: "Saving Millions of Lives"
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
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Since 2005, South Africa has prioritized nanomedicine research focused on infectious diseases of poverty, specifically HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria. https://search.brave.com/search?q=Diseases+of+poverty.+Nanomedicine+research+in+South+Africa+2005&source=web&summary=1&conversation=0915fd687649eb8fa08054ca635327589949

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Bill Gates' Powerful Vision for the Future of Global Health: Saving Millions of Lives https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TL8ggBOEkyA

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Diseases of poverty. Nanomedacine bill & malinda gates foundation https://search.brave.com/search?q=Diseases+of+poverty.+Nanomedacine+bill+%26+malinda+gates+foundation&source=web&summary=1&conversation=09159f0dd7eaaae3f93c36b43b5beb78fd50

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If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I've dedicated to researching & breaking the information down to create  this content with all the source links to the information presented in each video in the description of every one of the over 4000+  video's I've uploaded to this channel in the last 5 years to help better Inform & WARN  the general public about "Biodigital Convergence Global Revolution" Industry  Standardization Led By Israel Inovation Authority In Close Collaboration With EU-CANADA-US-UK-CHINA-RUSSIA  For The UN-ITU IMT-2030 6G (IoBnT) (IOE) Agenda,  feel free to support my efforts here with a donation:

Thank You In Advance it really does help alot.  🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

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FIND ALL GOVERNMENT FUNDED ACADEMIC R&D, STANDARDIZATION & POLICY/ORDERS SOURCE LINKS TO BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE-nanotechnology-Biotechnology 6G (IoBnT)  (IOE) GLOBAL AGENDA RESEARCH DOCUMENTS FROM 2002-2026 AND BEYOND BELOW!


https://x.com/i/status/2022818268826701924


Converging Technologies

for Improving Human Performance

NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY,

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE

SCIENCE

NSF/DOC-sponsored report

Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science

Foundation

June 2002

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf

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Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society

Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies 2013 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Convergence+of+Knowledge%2C+Technology+and+Society%0ABeyond+Convergence+of+Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive+Technologies&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc7dd67eaea40ee715ec5439a468371892



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https://x.com/i/status/2022822180736696575


Cognitive Warfare Applied Cognitive Effects Newsletter; Perception ; DECEMBER 2025, ISSUE 4 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Cognitive+Warfare+Applied+Cognitive+Effects+Newsletter%3B+Perception+%3B+DECEMBER+2025%2C+ISSUE+4&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc720d6734713578a4d9b12c65f019626a





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https://www.act.nato.int/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/20251219_CogWar-Newsletter-December.pdf

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https://x.com/i/status/2022839157039489497

Keywords
trump20242030covid
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